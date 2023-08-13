Sportsbooks have listed player props for Adley Rutschman, Julio Rodriguez and others when the Baltimore Orioles visit the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 25 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 37 walks and 66 RBI (121 total hits). He's also stolen 27 bases.

He's slashing .256/.319/.433 so far this season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Aug. 12 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 11 2-for-5 1 1 4 6 0 vs. Padres Aug. 9 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Angels Aug. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

France Stats

Ty France has 27 doubles, nine home runs, 29 walks and 46 RBI (109 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashed .256/.333/.383 so far this year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Aug. 12 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Padres Aug. 9 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Padres Aug. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Aug. 6 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Bradish Stats

Kyle Bradish (7-6) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his 22nd start of the season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

In 21 starts this season, Bradish has lasted five or more innings 16 times, with an average of 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has made 21 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Bradish Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Aug. 6 4.2 3 0 0 5 5 at Blue Jays Aug. 1 7.0 4 3 3 7 1 at Phillies Jul. 26 6.2 7 5 5 3 2 at Rays Jul. 21 6.0 6 2 2 5 1 vs. Marlins Jul. 16 7.1 3 0 0 8 1

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has put up 116 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 66 walks. He has driven in 57 runs.

He's slashed .271/.367/.432 so far this year.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mariners Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 10 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 vs. Astros Aug. 9 2-for-5 0 0 0 4 vs. Astros Aug. 8 1-for-3 2 1 2 4

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 29 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 46 walks and 64 RBI (106 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a .248/.325/.468 slash line so far this season.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Aug. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

