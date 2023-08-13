Mariners vs. Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 13
The Baltimore Orioles (72-45) and Seattle Mariners (63-53) play on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.
The Orioles will give the ball to Kyle Bradish (7-6, 3.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with Bryce Miller (7-4, 4.20 ERA).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Bradish - BAL (7-6, 3.19 ERA) vs Miller - SEA (7-4, 4.20 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller
- Miller (7-4 with a 4.20 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.20, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.
- Miller has seven quality starts under his belt this year.
- Miller is seeking his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per start.
- In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Bryce Miller vs. Orioles
- The opposing Orioles offense has the 10th-ranked slugging percentage (.420) and ranks 17th in home runs hit (135) in all of MLB. They have a collective .251 batting average, and are 17th in the league with 988 total hits and ninth in MLB play scoring 570 runs.
- Head-to-head against the Orioles this season, Miller has pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits while striking out four.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Bradish
- Bradish (7-6) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his 22nd start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the New York Mets while allowing three hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, a 3.24 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.141 in 21 games this season.
- He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.
- In 21 starts this season, Bradish has lasted five or more innings 16 times, with an average of 5.5 innings per appearance.
- He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.
Kyle Bradish vs. Mariners
- The Mariners have scored 528 runs this season, which ranks 16th in MLB. They are batting .236 for the campaign with 141 home runs, 13th in the league.
- The Mariners have gone 2-for-22 with a double, a home run and two RBI in seven innings this season against the right-hander.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.