The Baltimore Orioles (72-45) and Seattle Mariners (63-53) play on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Orioles will give the ball to Kyle Bradish (7-6, 3.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with Bryce Miller (7-4, 4.20 ERA).

Mariners vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bradish - BAL (7-6, 3.19 ERA) vs Miller - SEA (7-4, 4.20 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

Miller (7-4 with a 4.20 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season.

His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.20, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.

Miller has seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Miller is seeking his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per start.

In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Bryce Miller vs. Orioles

The opposing Orioles offense has the 10th-ranked slugging percentage (.420) and ranks 17th in home runs hit (135) in all of MLB. They have a collective .251 batting average, and are 17th in the league with 988 total hits and ninth in MLB play scoring 570 runs.

Head-to-head against the Orioles this season, Miller has pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits while striking out four.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Bradish

Bradish (7-6) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the New York Mets while allowing three hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, a 3.24 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.141 in 21 games this season.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

In 21 starts this season, Bradish has lasted five or more innings 16 times, with an average of 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Kyle Bradish vs. Mariners

The Mariners have scored 528 runs this season, which ranks 16th in MLB. They are batting .236 for the campaign with 141 home runs, 13th in the league.

The Mariners have gone 2-for-22 with a double, a home run and two RBI in seven innings this season against the right-hander.

