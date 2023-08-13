Storm vs. Mercury: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:42 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Phoenix Mercury (9-20), on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET, hope to snap a 10-game road losing skid at the Seattle Storm (8-21).
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Mercury matchup.
Storm vs. Mercury Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13, Prime Video, and AZFamily
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Storm vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Storm Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Storm (-1.5)
|162.5
|-118
|-102
|BetMGM
|Storm (-1.5)
|161.5
|-120
|+100
|PointsBet
|Storm (-1.5)
|162.5
|-130
|+100
|Tipico
|Storm (-1.5)
|162.5
|-130
|+100
Storm vs. Mercury Betting Trends
- The Storm have won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.
- The Mercury have compiled an 11-17-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Seattle has been favored by 1.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Phoenix is 8-13 ATS this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- In the Storm's 28 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 12 times.
- Mercury games have hit the over 13 out of 28 times this year.
