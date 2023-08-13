The Phoenix Mercury (9-20) aim to end a 10-game road losing skid at the Seattle Storm (8-21) on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Storm vs. Mercury Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: NBA TV, FOX13, Prime Video, and AZFamily

Storm vs. Mercury Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 87 Mercury 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Mercury

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-10.8)

Seattle (-10.8) Computer Predicted Total: 164.1

Storm vs. Mercury Spread & Total Insights

Seattle's record against the spread is 15-13-0.

This season, 12 of Seattle's 28 games have gone over the point total.

Storm Performance Insights

The Storm are scoring just 78.2 points per game (second-worst in WNBA), but they've played better at the other end, where they are surrendering 83.9 points per game (eighth-ranked).

Seattle ranks worst in the WNBA with 36.4 rebounds allowed per contest. Meanwhile, it is grabbing 34.4 boards per game (sixth-ranked in league).

The Storm are committing 14.4 turnovers per game (third-worst in WNBA), and they are forcing 13.7 turnovers per game (fourth-ranked).

The Storm rank third-best in the WNBA by draining 8.5 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 34.5%.

The Storm rank ninth in the WNBA by giving up 7.8 threes per contest, but they are allowing a 36.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks second-worst in the league.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Seattle has taken 64.1% two-pointers (accounting for 69.5% of the team's buckets) and 35.9% threes (30.5%).

