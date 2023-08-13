Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Ty France and his .474 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (141 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Baltimore Orioles and Kyle Bradish on August 13 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Ty France At The Plate
- France is batting .256 with 27 doubles, nine home runs and 29 walks.
- France has gotten a hit in 70 of 113 games this year (61.9%), including 30 multi-hit games (26.5%).
- Looking at the 113 games he has played this season, he's homered in eight of them (7.1%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- France has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (31.0%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (7.1%).
- In 44.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (9.7%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|51
|.260
|AVG
|.251
|.344
|OBP
|.321
|.430
|SLG
|.330
|24
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|2
|30
|RBI
|16
|44/17
|K/BB
|41/12
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (132 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradish (7-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 22nd of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 3.19 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
