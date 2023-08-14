Cal Raleigh -- with a slugging percentage of .541 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on August 14 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (79) this season while batting .225 with 38 extra-base hits.

Raleigh has gotten at least one hit in 55.9% of his games this year (57 of 102), with more than one hit 21 times (20.6%).

Looking at the 102 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 16 of them (15.7%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.4% of his games this season, Raleigh has picked up at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (14.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 43 games this year (42.2%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 48 .237 AVG .212 .304 OBP .309 .462 SLG .436 20 XBH 18 11 HR 9 28 RBI 23 52/17 K/BB 58/23 0 SB 0

