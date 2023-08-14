Monday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (63-54) versus the Kansas City Royals (38-81) at Kauffman Stadium should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Mariners. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 14.

The Mariners will give the ball to Logan Gilbert (10-5, 3.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Brady Singer (8-8, 5.05 ERA).

Mariners vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Mariners have a record of 5-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 76 times this season and won 42, or 55.3%, of those games.

This season Seattle has won 19 of its 36 games, or 52.8%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 531 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule