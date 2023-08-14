Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners head into the first of a four-game series against MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in baseball with 142 total home runs.

Seattle is 18th in baseball with a .401 slugging percentage.

The Mariners rank 24th in MLB with a .236 batting average.

Seattle ranks 16th in runs scored with 531 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners are 20th in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.

The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.

Seattle has the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.70).

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.166).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his 24th of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 138 strikeouts through 137 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty threw seven scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.

Gilbert is trying to secure his fourth quality start in a row in this matchup.

Gilbert will try to build on an 11-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 23 outings this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Padres W 2-0 Home Logan Gilbert Nick Martínez 8/9/2023 Padres W 6-1 Home Emerson Hancock Yu Darvish 8/11/2023 Orioles W 9-2 Home Luis Castillo Kyle Gibson 8/12/2023 Orioles L 1-0 Home George Kirby Cole Irvin 8/13/2023 Orioles L 5-3 Home Bryce Miller Kyle Bradish 8/14/2023 Royals - Away Logan Gilbert Brady Singer 8/15/2023 Royals - Away Emerson Hancock Jordan Lyles 8/16/2023 Royals - Away Luis Castillo Alec Marsh 8/17/2023 Royals - Away George Kirby Angel Zerpa 8/18/2023 Astros - Away Bryce Miller Hunter Brown 8/19/2023 Astros - Away Logan Gilbert J.P. France

