The Seattle Mariners (63-54) and the Kansas City Royals (38-81) will go head to head on Monday, August 14 at Kauffman Stadium, with Logan Gilbert getting the ball for the Mariners and Brady Singer toeing the rubber for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Royals have +125 odds to play spoiler. An 8-run over/under has been listed for this contest.

Mariners vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (10-5, 3.66 ERA) vs Singer - KC (8-8, 5.05 ERA)

Mariners vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 76 times this season and won 42, or 55.3%, of those games.

The Mariners have a 19-17 record (winning 52.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have come away with 34 wins in the 105 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Royals have won 23 of 74 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-6.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ty France 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+185) Teoscar Hernández 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+150)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 10th 3rd Win AL West +1100 - 3rd

