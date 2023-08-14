Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Julio Rodriguez, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in the Seattle Mariners-Kansas City Royals matchup at Kauffman Stadium on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Royals Game Info

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Gilbert Stats

Logan Gilbert (10-5) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 24th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 26-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 25th, 1.024 WHIP ranks third, and 9 K/9 ranks 29th.

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres Aug. 8 7.0 1 0 0 12 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 2 6.0 5 3 3 5 3 at Diamondbacks Jul. 28 6.1 9 2 2 5 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 22 5.0 8 5 5 5 1 vs. Twins Jul. 17 5.0 7 2 2 5 1

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 122 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 37 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.

He's slashed .255/.318/.433 so far this season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Aug. 13 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 12 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 11 2-for-5 1 1 4 6 0 vs. Padres Aug. 9 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

France Stats

Ty France has put up 109 hits with 27 doubles, nine home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .253/.331/.379 slash line on the year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 12 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Padres Aug. 9 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Padres Aug. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has put up 128 hits with 22 doubles, seven triples, 21 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 34 stolen bases.

He has a .272/.313/.482 slash line so far this season.

Witt Jr. has recorded at least one hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .375 with three doubles, three home runs, four walks and 10 RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Aug. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 11 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0 at Red Sox Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Aug. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 2

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 19 doubles, 18 home runs, 16 walks and 49 RBI (101 total hits).

He's slashed .249/.294/.429 so far this season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cardinals Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 11 4-for-4 2 1 4 8 at Red Sox Aug. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 8 2-for-4 1 0 0 2

