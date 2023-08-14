Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Royals - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:34 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Mike Ford (.037 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is batting .219 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
- Ford has picked up a hit in 37.3% of his 51 games this year, with multiple hits in 13.7% of those games.
- Looking at the 51 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (17.6%), and in 7.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.4% of his games this year, Ford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 13 games this season (25.5%), including multiple runs in four games.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|.226
|AVG
|.213
|.294
|OBP
|.286
|.484
|SLG
|.507
|6
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|11
|25/5
|K/BB
|29/7
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.13).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer (8-8) takes the mound for the Royals in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 5.05 ERA in 128 1/3 innings pitched, with 108 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (5.05), 48th in WHIP (1.371), and 48th in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
