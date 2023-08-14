Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Royals - August 14
On Monday, Ty France (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ty France At The Plate
- France is hitting .253 with 27 doubles, nine home runs and 29 walks.
- In 61.4% of his games this season (70 of 114), France has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (26.3%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 114 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (7.0%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- France has had an RBI in 35 games this year (30.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (7.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 50 games this season (43.9%), including 11 multi-run games (9.6%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|51
|.256
|AVG
|.251
|.339
|OBP
|.321
|.423
|SLG
|.330
|24
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|2
|30
|RBI
|16
|44/17
|K/BB
|41/12
|1
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 24th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 5.05 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 128 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (5.05), 48th in WHIP (1.371), and 48th in K/9 (7.6).
