Cal Raleigh -- .158 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on August 15 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Royals.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh leads Seattle with 79 hits, batting .222 this season with 38 extra-base hits.

In 55.3% of his 103 games this season, Raleigh has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

In 16 games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.5%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).

Raleigh has had an RBI in 31 games this year (30.1%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (14.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 43 of 103 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 49 .237 AVG .206 .304 OBP .301 .462 SLG .424 20 XBH 18 11 HR 9 28 RBI 23 52/17 K/BB 61/23 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings