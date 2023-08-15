Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Royals - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cal Raleigh -- .158 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on August 15 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Royals.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh leads Seattle with 79 hits, batting .222 this season with 38 extra-base hits.
- In 55.3% of his 103 games this season, Raleigh has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- In 16 games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.5%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).
- Raleigh has had an RBI in 31 games this year (30.1%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (14.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 43 of 103 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|49
|.237
|AVG
|.206
|.304
|OBP
|.301
|.462
|SLG
|.424
|20
|XBH
|18
|11
|HR
|9
|28
|RBI
|23
|52/17
|K/BB
|61/23
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.14 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 145 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 23rd of the season. He is 3-13 with a 6.06 ERA and 88 strikeouts through 126 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw eight innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 6.06 ERA ranks 61st, 1.266 WHIP ranks 39th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 57th.
