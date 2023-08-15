On Tuesday, Dylan Moore (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Seattle Mariners face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Dylan Moore At The Plate

Moore is batting .208 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.

Moore has reached base via a hit in 10 games this season (of 29 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has gone deep in 13.8% of his games this year, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

In eight games this season (27.6%), Moore has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight games this season (27.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .200 AVG .216 .282 OBP .310 .429 SLG .595 5 XBH 6 1 HR 4 6 RBI 6 13/3 K/BB 19/4 1 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings