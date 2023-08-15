Tuesday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (63-55) and the Kansas City Royals (39-81) at Kauffman Stadium should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Mariners taking home the win. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Emerson Hancock to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (3-13) will take the ball for the Royals.

Mariners vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 77 times this season and won 42, or 54.5%, of those games.

Seattle has a record of 21-19 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 537 (4.6 per game).

The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.73).

Mariners Schedule