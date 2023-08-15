How to Watch the Mariners vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 15
Jordan Lyles takes the mound for the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium against Ty France and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Royals Player Props
|Mariners vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|Mariners vs Royals Odds
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners are 13th in MLB play with 142 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Seattle's .400 slugging percentage ranks 20th in baseball.
- The Mariners have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).
- Seattle has the No. 16 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (537 total runs).
- The Mariners' .314 on-base percentage is 20th in MLB.
- Mariners batters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in the majors.
- Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle has the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).
- The Mariners have the first-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.173).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Emerson Hancock (0-0) gets the start for the Mariners, his second of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/9/2023
|Padres
|W 6-1
|Home
|Emerson Hancock
|Yu Darvish
|8/11/2023
|Orioles
|W 9-2
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Kyle Gibson
|8/12/2023
|Orioles
|L 1-0
|Home
|George Kirby
|Cole Irvin
|8/13/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-3
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Kyle Bradish
|8/14/2023
|Royals
|L 7-6
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Brady Singer
|8/15/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Emerson Hancock
|Jordan Lyles
|8/16/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Alec Marsh
|8/17/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Angel Zerpa
|8/18/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Hunter Brown
|8/19/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|J.P. France
|8/20/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Emerson Hancock
|Jose Urquidy
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.