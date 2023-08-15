Jordan Lyles takes the mound for the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium against Ty France and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 13th in MLB play with 142 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Seattle's .400 slugging percentage ranks 20th in baseball.

The Mariners have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).

Seattle has the No. 16 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (537 total runs).

The Mariners' .314 on-base percentage is 20th in MLB.

Mariners batters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in the majors.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).

The Mariners have the first-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.173).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Emerson Hancock (0-0) gets the start for the Mariners, his second of the season.

In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 Padres W 6-1 Home Emerson Hancock Yu Darvish 8/11/2023 Orioles W 9-2 Home Luis Castillo Kyle Gibson 8/12/2023 Orioles L 1-0 Home George Kirby Cole Irvin 8/13/2023 Orioles L 5-3 Home Bryce Miller Kyle Bradish 8/14/2023 Royals L 7-6 Away Logan Gilbert Brady Singer 8/15/2023 Royals - Away Emerson Hancock Jordan Lyles 8/16/2023 Royals - Away Luis Castillo Alec Marsh 8/17/2023 Royals - Away George Kirby Angel Zerpa 8/18/2023 Astros - Away Bryce Miller Hunter Brown 8/19/2023 Astros - Away Logan Gilbert J.P. France 8/20/2023 Astros - Away Emerson Hancock Jose Urquidy

