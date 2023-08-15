On Tuesday, August 15 at 8:10 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners (63-55) visit the Kansas City Royals (39-81) at Kauffman Stadium. Emerson Hancock will get the ball for the Mariners, while Jordan Lyles will take the hill for the Royals.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +120 moneyline odds. A 9.5-run over/under has been set in the game.

Mariners vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Hancock - SEA (0-0, 1.80 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (3-13, 6.06 ERA)

Mariners vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 77 times this season and won 42, or 54.5%, of those games.

The Mariners have gone 21-19 (winning 52.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 106 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (33%) in those games.

This season, the Royals have been victorious 29 times in 85 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Mariners vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Teoscar Hernández 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+135) Ty France 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+185) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 10th 3rd Win AL West +1100 - 3rd

