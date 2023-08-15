Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Royals on August 15, 2023
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:50 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bookmakers have listed player props for Julio Rodriguez, Bobby Witt Jr. and others when the Seattle Mariners visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Mariners vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has recorded 124 hits with 27 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 28 stolen bases.
- He has a .257/.319/.435 slash line on the year.
- Rodriguez has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .208 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and nine RBI.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Aug. 14
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 13
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 12
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 11
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 9
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
France Stats
- Ty France has 109 hits with 27 doubles, nine home runs, 30 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .252/.330/.376 so far this year.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Aug. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 12
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 9
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, Ty France or other Mariners players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 22 doubles, seven triples, 22 home runs, 26 walks and 72 RBI (132 total hits). He's also stolen 34 bases.
- He's slashed .277/.318/.492 on the year.
- Witt Jr. will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .415 with three doubles, four home runs, four walks and 10 RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 14
|4-for-5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 12
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 11
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 103 hits with 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 53 runs.
- He has a .251/.295/.437 slash line so far this season.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|5
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 11
|4-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|8
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.