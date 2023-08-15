Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .467 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on August 15 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ty France At The Plate

France is hitting .252 with 27 doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks.

France has gotten a hit in 70 of 115 games this year (60.9%), with multiple hits on 30 occasions (26.1%).

He has gone deep in 7.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

France has picked up an RBI in 30.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

In 43.5% of his games this year (50 of 115), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (9.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 52 .256 AVG .248 .339 OBP .320 .423 SLG .325 24 XBH 12 7 HR 2 30 RBI 16 44/17 K/BB 41/13 1 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings