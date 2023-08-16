Josh Rojas vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:27 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Josh Rojas (.226 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be James McArthur. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: James McArthur
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .227 with 14 doubles, a home run and 19 walks.
- In 48.5% of his games this year (32 of 66), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (19.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 66 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Rojas has driven in a run in 21 games this season (31.8%), including seven games with more than one RBI (10.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 34.8% of his games this season (23 of 66), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|23
|.214
|AVG
|.253
|.267
|OBP
|.298
|.286
|SLG
|.320
|1
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|14
|3/1
|K/BB
|15/5
|0
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 149 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- McArthur will make his first start of the season for the Royals.
- The 26-year-old righty has pitched in relief five times this season.
- In five games this season, he has a 13.50 ERA and 3 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .444 against him.
