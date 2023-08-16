On Wednesday, Josh Rojas (.226 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be James McArthur. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: James McArthur

James McArthur TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .227 with 14 doubles, a home run and 19 walks.

In 48.5% of his games this year (32 of 66), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (19.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in one of 66 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Rojas has driven in a run in 21 games this season (31.8%), including seven games with more than one RBI (10.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 34.8% of his games this season (23 of 66), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 23 .214 AVG .253 .267 OBP .298 .286 SLG .320 1 XBH 5 0 HR 0 1 RBI 14 3/1 K/BB 15/5 0 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings