Wednesday's game features the Seattle Mariners (64-55) and the Kansas City Royals (39-82) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium (on August 16) at 8:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Mariners.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (8-7) to the mound, while James McArthur will get the nod for the Royals.

Mariners vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Mariners vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

The Mariners have won 43, or 55.1%, of the 78 games they've played as favorites this season.

Seattle has a record of 9-2, a 81.8% win rate, when favored by -210 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 67.7% chance to win.

Seattle ranks 15th in the majors with 547 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners' 3.74 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule