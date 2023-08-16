On Wednesday, Mike Ford (batting .080 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be James McArthur. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: James McArthur

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is batting .218 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

In 20 of 53 games this season (37.7%) Ford has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (13.2%).

He has gone deep in 17% of his games this season, and 7% of his trips to the dish.

Ford has had at least one RBI in 28.3% of his games this season (15 of 53), with two or more RBI six times (11.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 14 of 53 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 28 .226 AVG .213 .294 OBP .289 .484 SLG .500 6 XBH 11 5 HR 6 13 RBI 11 25/5 K/BB 30/7 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings