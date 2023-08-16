Ty France vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:26 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter James McArthur and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 4-for-6 with a double and a home run) against the Royals.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: James McArthur
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Ty France At The Plate
- France has 28 doubles, 10 home runs and 30 walks while batting .257.
- France has picked up a hit in 61.2% of his 116 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.7% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this season (7.8%), homering in 2% of his trips to the dish.
- France has driven home a run in 36 games this year (31%), including more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 44% of his games this year (51 of 116), with two or more runs 11 times (9.5%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|53
|.256
|AVG
|.259
|.339
|OBP
|.329
|.423
|SLG
|.354
|24
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|19
|44/17
|K/BB
|41/13
|1
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.16).
- The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (149 total, 1.2 per game).
- McArthur will start for the Royals, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old righty has five appearances in relief this season.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .444 against him this season. He has a 13.50 ERA and 3 strikeouts per nine innings over his five appearances.
