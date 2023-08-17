The Seattle Mariners, including Dylan Moore (.259 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Angel Zerpa and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Dylan Moore At The Plate

Moore is batting .200 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.

In 32.3% of his 31 games this season, Moore has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 12.9% of his games in 2023 (four of 31), and 6% of his trips to the plate.

In eight games this year (25.8%), Moore has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine games this season (29.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 16 .200 AVG .200 .282 OBP .289 .429 SLG .550 5 XBH 6 1 HR 4 6 RBI 6 13/3 K/BB 20/4 1 SB 1

