Mariners vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 17
Thursday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (65-55) and the Kansas City Royals (39-83) facing off at Kauffman Stadium (on August 17) at 2:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Mariners.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (10-8) to the mound, while Angel Zerpa (1-1) will take the ball for the Royals.
Mariners vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.
- The Mariners have won 44, or 55.7%, of the 79 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Seattle is 9-2 this season when entering a game favored by -225 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 69.2% chance to win.
- Seattle has scored 553 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 12
|Orioles
|L 1-0
|George Kirby vs Cole Irvin
|August 13
|Orioles
|L 5-3
|Bryce Miller vs Kyle Bradish
|August 14
|@ Royals
|L 7-6
|Logan Gilbert vs Brady Singer
|August 15
|@ Royals
|W 10-8
|Emerson Hancock vs Jordan Lyles
|August 16
|@ Royals
|W 6-5
|Luis Castillo vs James McArthur
|August 17
|@ Royals
|-
|George Kirby vs Angel Zerpa
|August 18
|@ Astros
|-
|Bryce Miller vs J.P. France
|August 19
|@ Astros
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Framber Valdez
|August 20
|@ Astros
|-
|Emerson Hancock vs Hunter Brown
|August 21
|@ White Sox
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Touki Toussaint
|August 22
|@ White Sox
|-
|George Kirby vs Mike Clevinger
