Julio Rodriguez will lead the charge for the Seattle Mariners (65-55) on Thursday, August 17, when they match up with Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (39-83) at Kauffman Stadium at 2:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -210, while the underdog Royals have +170 odds to win. The contest's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Mariners vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (10-8, 3.11 ERA) vs Angel Zerpa - KC (1-1, 7.71 ERA)

Mariners vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 79 games this season and won 44 (55.7%) of those contests.

The Mariners have a 10-2 record (winning 83.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have come away with 35 wins in the 108 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 9-23 when favored by +170 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Mariners vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+130) Ty France 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+145) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145) Teoscar Hernández 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+105) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+120) 1.5 (-143) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 10th 3rd Win AL West +2000 - 3rd

