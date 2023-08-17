Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Royals on August 17, 2023
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:50 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bobby Witt Jr. and Julio Rodriguez are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Kansas City Royals and the Seattle Mariners meet at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday (beginning at 2:10 PM ET).
Mariners vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has recorded 129 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with 30 stolen bases.
- He has a .261/.323/.437 slash line so far this season.
- Rodriguez hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .308 with three doubles, a walk and seven RBI.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Aug. 16
|4-for-6
|1
|0
|2
|5
|2
|at Royals
|Aug. 15
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 14
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 13
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 12
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
France Stats
- Ty France has 114 hits with 28 doubles, 10 home runs, 33 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .259/.341/.391 so far this year.
- France heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, six walks and four RBI.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Aug. 16
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 15
|4-for-6
|1
|1
|3
|8
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 12
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 133 hits with 22 doubles, seven triples, 23 home runs, 27 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 34 bases.
- He's slashing .274/.315/.491 so far this season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 16
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 14
|4-for-5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 12
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 11
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 107 hits with 19 doubles, 19 home runs, 16 walks and 54 RBI.
- He's slashing .255/.298/.437 so far this season.
- Perez takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .476 with a double, two home runs and nine RBI.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 15
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|5
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 11
|4-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|8
