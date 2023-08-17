Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Pete Alonso, Nolan Arenado and others in the New York Mets-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Busch Stadium on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

Mets vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

José Quintana Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Quintana Stats

Jose Quintana (0-4) will take the mound for the Mets, his sixth start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Quintana has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Quintana Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves Aug. 12 6.0 4 1 1 4 3 at Orioles Aug. 6 6.0 6 2 2 6 2 at Royals Aug. 1 6.2 6 3 3 2 2 at Yankees Jul. 26 6.0 6 3 2 5 3 vs. White Sox Jul. 20 5.0 6 2 2 3 0

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has recorded 92 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, 36 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 89 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .222/.322/.522 so far this season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Aug. 16 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 14 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Braves Aug. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 26 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 51 walks and 72 RBI (109 total hits). He has swiped 19 bases.

He has a slash line of .244/.331/.460 so far this year.

Lindor takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Aug. 16 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 14 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 1 vs. Braves Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 129 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 32 walks and 84 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.333/.511 on the year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 15 4-for-5 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 14 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Aug. 12 3-for-4 0 0 1 4 0 at Royals Aug. 11 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 25 doubles, 19 home runs, 64 walks and 62 RBI (128 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.367/.457 on the season.

Goldschmidt brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and three RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 14 2-for-2 2 1 2 5 1 at Royals Aug. 12 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

