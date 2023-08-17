Sam Haggerty -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Kansas City Royals, with Angel Zerpa on the hill, on August 17 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Royals.

Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Sam Haggerty At The Plate

Haggerty is hitting .196 with two doubles and seven walks.

Haggerty has gotten a hit in nine of 23 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.

In 23 games played this season, he has not homered.

Haggerty has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in eight of 23 games so far this season.

Other Mariners Players vs the Royals

Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .148 AVG .263 .233 OBP .417 .185 SLG .316 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 0 4/3 K/BB 7/4 2 SB 1

