Teoscar Hernandez and his .359 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (63 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Kansas City Royals and Angel Zerpa on August 17 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

  • Hernandez has 21 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 27 walks while batting .248.
  • Hernandez has picked up a hit in 74 of 119 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.
  • In 14.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 36.1% of his games this season, Hernandez has picked up at least one RBI. In 18 of those games (15.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 42 times this season (35.3%), including six games with multiple runs (5.0%).

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
61 GP 58
.223 AVG .274
.274 OBP .317
.380 SLG .461
20 XBH 21
8 HR 10
28 RBI 36
79/14 K/BB 72/13
2 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Royals have a 5.15 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up 150 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • Zerpa will take the mound to start for the Royals, his first this season.
  • The 23-year-old lefty has four appearances out of the bullpen this season.
  • He has a 7.71 ERA and 2.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .308 against him over his four games this season.
