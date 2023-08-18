Cal Raleigh vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:27 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh and his .553 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Royals.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (82) this season while batting .223 with 41 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 125th, his on-base percentage ranks 117th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.
- In 59 of 106 games this year (55.7%) Raleigh has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (20.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17.0% of his games this season, and 5.4% of his chances at the plate.
- In 31.1% of his games this season, Raleigh has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 43.4% of his games this season (46 of 106), with two or more runs nine times (8.5%).
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|52
|.237
|AVG
|.210
|.304
|OBP
|.302
|.462
|SLG
|.453
|20
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|11
|28
|RBI
|26
|52/17
|K/BB
|63/24
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (146 total, 1.2 per game).
- France (9-3 with a 2.74 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.74, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .243 batting average against him.
