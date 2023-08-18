The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh and his .553 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Royals.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (82) this season while batting .223 with 41 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 125th, his on-base percentage ranks 117th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.

In 59 of 106 games this year (55.7%) Raleigh has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (20.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 17.0% of his games this season, and 5.4% of his chances at the plate.

In 31.1% of his games this season, Raleigh has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 43.4% of his games this season (46 of 106), with two or more runs nine times (8.5%).

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 52 .237 AVG .210 .304 OBP .302 .462 SLG .453 20 XBH 21 11 HR 11 28 RBI 26 52/17 K/BB 63/24 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings