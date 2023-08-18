Josh Rojas vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:27 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Josh Rojas -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the mound, on August 18 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 14 doubles, a home run and 20 walks while batting .225.
- Rojas has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- Rojas has an RBI in 21 of 67 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34.3% of his games this season (23 of 67), with two or more runs six times (9.0%).
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|5
|.211
|AVG
|.200
|.289
|OBP
|.250
|.281
|SLG
|.400
|8
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|3
|36/13
|K/BB
|5/1
|3
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (146 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros will send France (9-3) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-3 with a 2.74 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.74, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .243 batting average against him.
