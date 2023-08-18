Friday's contest between the Houston Astros (70-52) and the Seattle Mariners (66-55) at Minute Maid Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Astros coming out on top. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 18.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send J.P. France (9-3) to the mound, while Bryce Miller (7-4) will get the nod for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and won both matchups.

When it comes to the total, Seattle and its foes are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The Mariners' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

The Mariners have won in 17, or 47.2%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Seattle has been victorious four times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (559 total), Seattle is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Mariners have the second-best ERA (3.75) in the majors this season.

