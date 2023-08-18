Alex Bregman and Julio Rodriguez will be among the stars on display when the Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

Mariners vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 149 home runs.

Seattle is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .405 this season.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

Seattle ranks 14th in the majors with 559 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

The Mariners rank just 29th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.9 whiffs per contest.

Seattle strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-best in MLB.

Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.75 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.178 as a pitching staff, which is the first-best in baseball this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners' Bryce Miller (7-4) will make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Miller will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Orioles L 5-3 Home Bryce Miller Kyle Bradish 8/14/2023 Royals L 7-6 Away Logan Gilbert Brady Singer 8/15/2023 Royals W 10-8 Away Emerson Hancock Jordan Lyles 8/16/2023 Royals W 6-5 Away Luis Castillo James McArthur 8/17/2023 Royals W 6-4 Away George Kirby Angel Zerpa 8/18/2023 Astros - Away Bryce Miller J.P. France 8/19/2023 Astros - Away Logan Gilbert Framber Valdez 8/20/2023 Astros - Away Emerson Hancock Hunter Brown 8/21/2023 White Sox - Away Luis Castillo Touki Toussaint 8/22/2023 White Sox - Away George Kirby Mike Clevinger 8/23/2023 White Sox - Away Bryce Miller Michael Kopech

