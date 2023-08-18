The Houston Astros (70-52) and the Seattle Mariners (66-55) will match up in the series opener on Friday, August 18 at Minute Maid Park, with J.P. France getting the ball for the Astros and Bryce Miller taking the hill for the Mariners. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at +125. The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (9-3, 2.74 ERA) vs Miller - SEA (7-4, 4.04 ERA)

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 82 games this season and won 49 (59.8%) of those contests.

The Astros have a 29-12 record (winning 70.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (47.2%) in those games.

This season, the Mariners have been victorious four times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Mariners vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+150) Ty France 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+160) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+170) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+170)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 10th 3rd Win AL West +1400 - 3rd

