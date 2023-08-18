Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Astros on August 18, 2023
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:50 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Kyle Tucker and Julio Rodriguez are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners play at Minute Maid Park on Friday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).
Mariners vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 29 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 38 walks and 78 RBI (134 total hits). He has stolen 30 bases.
- He has a slash line of .269/.329/.451 so far this year.
- Rodriguez will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and 12 RBI.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Aug. 17
|5-for-5
|1
|1
|5
|9
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 16
|4-for-6
|1
|0
|2
|5
|2
|at Royals
|Aug. 15
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 14
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 13
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
France Stats
- Ty France has 28 doubles, 10 home runs, 33 walks and 50 RBI (114 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He has a slash line of .256/.337/.387 so far this year.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Aug. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 16
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 15
|4-for-6
|1
|1
|3
|8
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has collected 131 hits with 29 doubles, 24 home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 92 runs with 24 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .297/.377/.526 so far this season.
- Tucker has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a double, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Aug. 16
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 15
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 12
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 117 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 68 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .251/.349/.418 on the year.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Aug. 16
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 15
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 13
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 12
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
