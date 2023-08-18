Mike Ford vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:24 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Friday, Mike Ford (.207 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford has six doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks while batting .218.
- Ford has gotten a hit in 20 of 53 games this season (37.7%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (13.2%).
- He has homered in 17.0% of his games this season, and 7% of his trips to the plate.
- Ford has picked up an RBI in 28.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- In 14 of 53 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|28
|.226
|AVG
|.213
|.294
|OBP
|.289
|.484
|SLG
|.500
|6
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|11
|25/5
|K/BB
|30/7
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (146 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros are sending France (9-3) out to make his 17th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-3 with a 2.74 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.74, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.
