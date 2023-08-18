How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live - Friday, August 18
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:34 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In the only matchup on the Premier League schedule on Friday, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest take the pitch at City Ground.
Here you will find info on how to watch all of Friday's Premier League action.
Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United
Sheffield United (0-0-1) travels to play Nottingham Forest (0-0-1) at City Ground in Nottingham.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Nottingham Forest (-110)
- Underdog: Sheffield United (+340)
- Draw: (+250)
- Bet on this match at DraftKings!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.