The Seattle Storm (9-21) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Minnesota Lynx (14-16) at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday, August 18 at 10:00 PM ET.

In their last matchup on Sunday, the Storm earned an 81-71 victory against the Mercury.

Seattle Storm Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabby Williams Out Foot 8.4 3.6 3.8

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lindsay Allen Out Thumb 6.2 2.4 4.5 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Storm vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Storm Player Leaders

Ezi Magbegor leads the Storm in rebounding (8.1 per game), and averages 13.9 points and 2.3 assists. She also delivers 1.2 steals and 1.9 blocked shots (second in the league).

The Storm receive 8.7 points, 3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Sami Whitcomb.

The Storm receive 7.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Jordan Horston.

The Storm get 5.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Kia Nurse.

Storm vs. Lynx Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lynx -1.5 161.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.