Teoscar Hernández vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:27 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Teoscar Hernandez -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the mound, on August 18 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Royals.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has 22 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .248.
- Hernandez has gotten a hit in 75 of 120 games this season (62.5%), including 30 multi-hit games (25.0%).
- Looking at the 120 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (14.2%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Hernandez has an RBI in 43 of 120 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 35.0% of his games this season (42 of 120), he has scored, and in six of those games (5.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|59
|.223
|AVG
|.272
|.274
|OBP
|.315
|.380
|SLG
|.460
|20
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|10
|28
|RBI
|36
|79/14
|K/BB
|75/13
|2
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 146 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- France (9-3 with a 2.74 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.74, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .243 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.