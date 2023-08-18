Ty France vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:26 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Friday, Ty France (.563 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Royals.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- Ty France is batting .256 with 28 doubles, 10 home runs and 33 walks.
- Ty France has gotten at least one hit in 61.0% of his games this season (72 of 118), with at least two hits 31 times (26.3%).
- In 7.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Ty France has had an RBI in 37 games this year (31.4%), including nine multi-RBI outings (7.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 52 of 118 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|55
|.256
|AVG
|.257
|.339
|OBP
|.336
|.423
|SLG
|.349
|24
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|20
|44/17
|K/BB
|43/16
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 146 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- J.P. France (9-3 with a 2.74 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.74, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .243 batting average against him.
