Sweden vs. Australia: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - August 19
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:43 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In the 2023 Women's World Cup third-place game, which is set for August 19 at 4:00 AM ET in Brisbane, Australia, Sweden will face Australia.
Go to FOX US to see this contest live.
How to Watch Sweden vs. Australia
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX US
- Location: Brisbane, Australia
- Venue: Suncorp Stadium
Sweden Group Stage Results
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|United States
|August 6
|W 0-0
|Home
|Japan
|August 11
|W 2-1
|Away
|Spain
|August 15
|L 2-1
|Away
|Australia
|August 19
|-
|Home
Sweden's Recent Performance
- Sweden played Spain in its last match and lost by a final score of 2-1. The Sweden side was outshot by seven in the match, 12 to five.
- Amanda Ilestedt's Women's World Cup statline through six appearances for Sweden includes four goals.
- So far in six Women's World Cup games, Rebecka Blomqvist has scored three goals.
- In Women's World Cup matches, Sofia Jakobsson has picked up two assists (but zero goals).
Sweden's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Zecira Musovic #1
- Jonna Andersson #2
- Linda Sembrant #3
- Stina Lennartsson #4
- Anna Sandberg #5
- Magdalena Eriksson #6
- Madelen Janogy #7
- Lina Hurtig #8
- Kosovare Asllani #9
- Sofia Jakobsson #10
- Stina Blackstenius #11
- Jennifer Falk #12
- Amanda Ilestedt #13
- Nathalie Bjorn #14
- Rebecka Blomqvist #15
- Filippa Angeldal #16
- Caroline Seger #17
- Fridolina Rolfo #18
- Johanna Kaneryd #19
- Hanna Bennison #20
- Tove Enblom #21
- Olivia Schough #22
- Elin Rubensson #23
Australia Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Denmark
|August 7
|W 2-0
|Home
|France
|August 12
|W 0-0
|Home
|England
|August 16
|L 3-1
|Home
|Sweden
|August 19
|-
|Away
Australia's Recent Performance
- In its most recent action on August 16, Australia was defeated by England 3-1. England outshot Australia 14 to 11.
- Hayley Raso has three goals for Australia in Women's World Cup (six matches).
- Australia's Caitlin Foord has one goal and two assists in Women's World Cup.
- In six Women's World Cup matches, Emily van Egmond has one goal and one assist.
Australia's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Lydia Williams #1
- Courtney Nevin #2
- Aivi Luik #3
- Clare Polkinghorne #4
- Cortnee Vine #5
- Clare Wheeler #6
- Steph Catley #7
- Alexandra Chidiac #8
- Caitlin Foord #9
- Emily van Egmond #10
- Mary Fowler #11
- Teagan Micah #12
- Tameka Yallop #13
- Alanna Kennedy #14
- Clare Hunt #15
- Hayley Raso #16
- Kyah Simon #17
- Mackenzie Arnold #18
- Katrina Gorry #19
- Sam Kerr #20
- Ellie Carpenter #21
- Charlotte Grant #22
- Kyra Cooney-Cross #23
