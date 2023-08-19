The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh and his .553 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has 18 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .221.

Raleigh has picked up a hit in 59 of 107 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.

He has gone deep in 16.8% of his games this year, and 5.3% of his plate appearances.

In 33 games this season (30.8%), Raleigh has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (15.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 46 games this year (43.0%), including nine multi-run games (8.4%).

Other Mariners Players vs the Astros

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 53 .237 AVG .205 .304 OBP .297 .462 SLG .443 20 XBH 21 11 HR 11 28 RBI 26 52/17 K/BB 66/24 0 SB 0

