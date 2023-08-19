The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners take the field on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET. Kyle Tucker and Julio Rodriguez have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.

The Astros are -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Mariners (+125). An 8-run total has been set for the matchup.

Mariners vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -150 +125 8 -105 -115 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Mariners have been favored twice and won each contest.

When it comes to the over/under, the Mariners and their foes are 5-4-1 in their previous 10 contests.

The past 10 Mariners games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 37 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (48.6%) in those games.

Seattle has a record of 4-4 when it's set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Seattle have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 60 of 122 chances this season.

The Mariners are 4-10-0 against the spread in their 14 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-28 33-27 22-19 44-34 50-40 16-13

