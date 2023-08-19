Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will aim to outdo Ty France and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 151 home runs.

Seattle ranks 17th in the majors with a .406 team slugging percentage.

The Mariners rank 21st in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

Seattle has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 561 (4.6 per game).

The Mariners have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Mariners rank 29th in strikeouts per game (9.9) among MLB offenses.

Seattle has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, ninth-best in baseball.

Seattle has the second-best ERA (3.72) in the majors this season.

Mariners pitchers have a 1.172 WHIP this season, first-best in the majors.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Gilbert (10-5) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

He has started 24 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 13 of them.

Gilbert has made 20 starts of five or more innings in 24 chances this season, and averages 5.9 frames when he pitches.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/14/2023 Royals L 7-6 Away Logan Gilbert Brady Singer 8/15/2023 Royals W 10-8 Away Emerson Hancock Jordan Lyles 8/16/2023 Royals W 6-5 Away Luis Castillo James McArthur 8/17/2023 Royals W 6-4 Away George Kirby Angel Zerpa 8/18/2023 Astros W 2-0 Away Bryce Miller J.P. France 8/19/2023 Astros - Away Logan Gilbert Framber Valdez 8/20/2023 Astros - Away Emerson Hancock Hunter Brown 8/21/2023 White Sox - Away Luis Castillo Touki Toussaint 8/22/2023 White Sox - Away George Kirby Mike Clevinger 8/23/2023 White Sox - Away Bryce Miller Michael Kopech 8/25/2023 Royals - Home Logan Gilbert Brady Singer

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.