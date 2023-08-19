When the Houston Astros (70-53) and Seattle Mariners (67-55) match up at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, August 19, Framber Valdez will get the call for the Astros, while the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert to the hill. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET.

The Astros are listed as -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Mariners (+125). The contest's over/under is listed at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (9-8, 3.31 ERA) vs Gilbert - SEA (10-5, 3.80 ERA)

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 83 games this season and won 49 (59%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Astros have a 31-19 record (winning 62% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 60% chance to win.

The Astros went 5-4 across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 37 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (48.6%) in those games.

This season, the Mariners have been victorious four times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Mariners vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+140) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Ty France 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+195) Dylan Moore 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Brian O'Keefe 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 10th 3rd Win AL West +1300 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.