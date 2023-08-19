Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Astros on August 19, 2023
Julio Rodriguez and Kyle Tucker are two of the players with prop bets available when the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros meet at Minute Maid Park on Saturday (starting at 7:10 PM ET).
Mariners vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 138 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 38 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen 32 bases.
- He's slashed .274/.333/.460 on the year.
- Rodriguez hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .429 with five doubles, three home runs, two walks and 17 RBI.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Aug. 18
|4-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|7
|2
|at Royals
|Aug. 17
|5-for-5
|1
|1
|5
|9
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 16
|4-for-6
|1
|0
|2
|5
|2
|at Royals
|Aug. 15
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 14
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
France Stats
- Ty France has recorded 114 hits with 28 doubles, 10 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .253/.334/.382 so far this season.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Aug. 18
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 16
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 15
|4-for-6
|1
|1
|3
|8
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Framber Valdez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Valdez Stats
- The Astros will hand the ball to Framber Valdez (9-8) for his 24th start of the season.
- In 23 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 15 of them.
- Valdez has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.
- The 29-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.31), 12th in WHIP (1.082), and 30th in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Valdez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Marlins
|Aug. 14
|7.2
|6
|4
|3
|4
|1
|at Orioles
|Aug. 8
|7.0
|8
|6
|6
|3
|2
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 1
|9.0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 26
|3.2
|8
|6
|6
|1
|2
|at Athletics
|Jul. 21
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|4
|2
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 29 doubles, 24 home runs, 59 walks and 92 RBI (131 total hits). He has stolen 24 bases.
- He has a slash line of .297/.377/.526 on the year.
- Tucker hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with a double, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Aug. 16
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 15
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 12
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 117 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 68 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .249/.347/.415 so far this year.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 16
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 15
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 13
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
