Sam Haggerty -- with a slugging percentage of .357 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, on August 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Sam Haggerty At The Plate

Haggerty is batting .188 with two doubles and seven walks.

Haggerty has gotten a hit in nine of 24 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.

In 24 games played this year, he has not homered.

Haggerty has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in eight games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 .148 AVG .238 .233 OBP .385 .185 SLG .286 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 0 4/3 K/BB 7/4 2 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings