Ty France vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Ty France (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Astros.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- France is hitting .253 with 28 doubles, 10 home runs and 33 walks.
- France has reached base via a hit in 72 games this year (of 119 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.
- He has homered in 7.6% of his games this year, and 2% of his plate appearances.
- In 31.1% of his games this year, France has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (7.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 52 of 119 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|56
|.256
|AVG
|.251
|.339
|OBP
|.329
|.423
|SLG
|.341
|24
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|20
|44/17
|K/BB
|45/16
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.76 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (148 total, 1.2 per game).
- Valdez will try to grab his 10th win when he makes the start for the Astros, his 24th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.31 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 149 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander went 7 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.31 ERA ranks 14th, 1.082 WHIP ranks 12th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 30th among qualifying pitchers this season.
