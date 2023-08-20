Cal Raleigh vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:23 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Astros.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Astros Player Props
|Mariners vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Mariners vs Astros
|Mariners vs Astros Odds
|Mariners vs Astros Prediction
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has 18 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .221.
- Raleigh has gotten a hit in 60 of 108 games this year (55.6%), including 22 multi-hit games (20.4%).
- In 16.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (31.5%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those games (14.8%).
- In 42.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Mariners Players vs the Astros
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|54
|.237
|AVG
|.205
|.304
|OBP
|.294
|.462
|SLG
|.437
|20
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|11
|28
|RBI
|27
|52/17
|K/BB
|67/24
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- The Astros rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (151 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros will send Brown (9-8) out for his 23rd start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-8 with a 4.24 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Tuesday -- the right-hander threw two scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering one hit.
- The 24-year-old's 4.24 ERA ranks 41st, 1.285 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.